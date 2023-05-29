Bank of America Corp DE Has $505.18 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of TotalEnergies worth $505,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

