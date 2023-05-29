Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys Shares of 200 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $445.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.73. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

