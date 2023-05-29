Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.44 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.78.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

