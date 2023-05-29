Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $22.87 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $444.73 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.12 and its 200-day moving average is $356.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

