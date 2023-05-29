BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,355 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $86,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $672.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

