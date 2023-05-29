Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

