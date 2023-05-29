Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 587,415 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $75,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,913,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,349,000 after acquiring an additional 949,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,519. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $51.06 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

