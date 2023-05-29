M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

META opened at $262.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day moving average is $172.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

