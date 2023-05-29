ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 122.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $360.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.05 and a 200-day moving average of $351.02. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

