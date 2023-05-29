ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 151,526 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 151,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.