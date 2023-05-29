BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $44.61 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

