Destination Wealth Management Buys 132 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

