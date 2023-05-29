BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.15.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $258.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

