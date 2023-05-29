Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 231,515 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 231,515 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $30,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Oracle by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 261,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 578,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 115,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $104.08 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

