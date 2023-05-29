Korea Investment CORP Acquires 29,877 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $67,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

