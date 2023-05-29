Korea Investment CORP Has $53.22 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 105,171 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $53,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

