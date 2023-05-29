PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,685 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

