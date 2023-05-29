First Western Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
