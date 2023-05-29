Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 4,936 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

