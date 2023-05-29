Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $418.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,671 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

