Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $215.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,784 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

