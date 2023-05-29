Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 85,965 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $71,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $340.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.34 and a 200-day moving average of $337.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.