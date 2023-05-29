Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,845 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.20% of Sysco worth $78,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $70.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

