Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.44 billion-$157.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.21 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.10-$6.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.42 on Monday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.96.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,840,774 shares in the company, valued at $37,173,051,038.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,840,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,173,051,038.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,569,905 shares of company stock worth $2,773,479,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

