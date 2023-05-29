Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,129 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Centene by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 103,602 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Centene by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 148,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene Price Performance

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

