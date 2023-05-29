Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,838 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $309.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

