Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,899 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

