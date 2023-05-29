Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,379 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $26,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Intel by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,583,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,857,000 after buying an additional 264,974 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 22,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,071,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

