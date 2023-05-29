Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 320,817 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after buying an additional 238,642 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $190.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.10 and a 200-day moving average of $208.44. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

