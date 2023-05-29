BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

