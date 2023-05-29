ING Groep NV Has $10.16 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4,282.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,258 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

