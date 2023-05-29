M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,474,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

