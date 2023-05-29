M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

