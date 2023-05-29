Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

