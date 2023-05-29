ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 364.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,095 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $118.78 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

