ING Groep NV Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $203.63 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average of $200.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

