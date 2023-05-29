M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $159.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 274.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

Get Rating

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

