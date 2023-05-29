Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

CMI opened at $212.64 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.