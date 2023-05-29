BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 42 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $672.30 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.21. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

