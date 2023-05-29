BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,431 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 290,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CL opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

