Destination Wealth Management Takes $207,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 362,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

