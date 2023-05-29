PGGM Investments Has $10.68 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,717 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.