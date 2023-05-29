Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after buying an additional 1,013,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after buying an additional 361,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,074,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,482 shares of company stock worth $6,120,541 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.68 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

