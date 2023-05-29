Korea Investment CORP Has $48.16 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $48,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

SBAC stock opened at $223.80 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $219.84 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

