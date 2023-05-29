Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Moderna worth $57,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $711,292,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 452,342 shares of company stock valued at $64,689,319. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Stock Down 0.2 %

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna stock opened at $126.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.94. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.