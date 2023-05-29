Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 132,254 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $71,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $272.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.20. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

