AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of AutoZone worth $56,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 162.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 28.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,460.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,577.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,499.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.56.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.