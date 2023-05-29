Korea Investment CORP Has $67.48 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,264 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar General worth $67,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $205.10 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

