Korea Investment CORP Has $63.66 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,761 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of AON worth $63,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $310.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.04. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

