Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,263 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.07 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

